CHILLICOTHE — Eureka’s Anna Perry capped her junior season with style on Friday, winning the Division I high school girls race at Shazam Racing’s 2020 XC Championships at Three Sisters Park.

Perry beat out Lianna Surtz of Aurora Rosary, the 2019 Class 1A state champ at Detweiller Park, to win the smallest of three girls divisions. It is not an official Illinois High School Association race, but included most of the state’s top runners.

Groups of runners from schools across the state competed in four flights as “clubs” in what equates to a Class 1A “state” competition.

Perry, the reigning Journal Star Cross Country Runner of the Year, covered the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 11.74 seconds to Surtz’s 18:17.96. Mabry Bruhn of Monticello finished third in 18:21.66.

Even Perry was surprised with her commanding victory.

“I’m shocked with myself,” she said. “Mabry, Lianna and myself all worked together. I’m speechless. Once I got done, I don’t even know how I did that. It was great and I couldn’t have done it without having some competition.”

Perry broke free from the lead pack in the wooded area, one of the toughest stretches of the course, a little after the 2-mile mark.

“My goal was just to go out there and stay with those girls and do what I can,” the Eureka junior said. “And if someone makes a move, try to stay with them. And if I feel good, just break off. It was a very great day. Just perfect running weather, in general.”

Runners from Winnebago won the team title, with four runners in the top 13. Surtz and the runners from Aurora Rosary were second as a team.

Olympia runners, competing as Spartan Cross Country Club, took sixth as a team behind a fifth-place overall finish from Savanah Beavers (18:49.65).

Eureka runners (Hornet Hype) took seventh. Elle Knapp was the second Eureka girls to finish, coming in 30th (20:32.08)

Kennady Anderson of Annawan/Wethersfield, competing as an individual, was 19th overall in 20:06.12.

Other area team finished included Knoxville (Gold Runners) in 14th and Elmwood/Brimfield (Team Manderson) in 19th.

On the boys side, Sherrard runner Drew Rogers won the individual title in 15:34.37, while Elgin Harvest Christian Academy runners (Elgin Holy Cow Athletics) finished first as a team.

The top area finisher was Charlie Kistner of Olympia (Spartan Cross Country Club) in sixth place (16:04.66). His club took fifth as a team.

Elmwood/Brimfield runners (EB Hibbing Harriers) took fourth as a team, led by Luke Hoffmann’s 16th-place finish in 16:39.86.

Two area individual runners finished in the top 25: Jesse Golden of Hopedale Christian Life Academy (20th, 16:51.31) and Adam Bohm of Havana (24th, 16:59.41).

El Paso-Gridley (Remember the Titans Cross Country Club) took 14th as a team behind Sebastian Meyer’s 25th-place finish (17:02.89).

Macomb (Jetwing) took 16th as a team led by Stan Melkumian’s 21st-place finish (16:53.09).

The Division II (equivalent of Class 2A) girls and boys races are scheduled for Saturday. Division III (3A) is set for Sunday.