No, there will not be a state cross country meet at Detweiller Park this year for the first time in 50 years.

But just 8 miles down the road on Route 29, the next best thing will take place this weekend.

Three Sisters Park plays host to the Shazam Racing 2020 XC Championships in three divisions, starting Friday and ending Sunday.

"We have the best of the best coming," said Shazam founder Adam White. "We can’t call it a state meet, but I’d be hard pressed for any college in the U.S. to say what’s happening down here this coming weekend is not the meet to prospect and recruit from for cross country in the fall of 2020."

Sectional races concluded the Illinois High School Association season last weekend.

Shazam Racing and co-sponsor MileSplit Illinois used those sectional results, as well as the entire regular season and regionals, as the barometer to invite 20 teams and 30 additional individuals in each of three divisions to the first of its kind event.

"Couldn't be more thrilled," White said of the response from cross country teams around the state. "This is working out just the way we hoped and envisioned it would become, with the top teams and individuals in each division filling out those applications."

Division I — or Class 1A in IHSA terms — starts the weekend on Friday, followed by Division II (2A) on Saturday and Division III (3A) on Sunday.

Races begin at 9 a.m. each day on the 400-acre park at the south edge of Chillicothe.

The series premiered last weekend with the middle school event on a windy Sunday morning.

"We could have done without the 30-mile and hour wind, (but) it was great," said Shazam lead timer and co-founder Brad Henz. "Tons of smiles on the faces. You could even tell with all the people with their masks on out watching that they were smiling too and just glad to have this opportunity to race."

The event received high praise from the Chillicothe police officers and Peoria County deputies hired to make sure all involved were following COVID-19 protocols provided by the Peoria County Health Department.

Those same protocols will be enforced this weekend.

There are four flights each for boys and girls. The middle school event started with top runners first and ending with No. 6-7 runners on each team. But the organizers decided to end with No. 1 runners this weekend.

"I like the idea of building up to the big race," Henz said. "Some of those 2-3 runners, there are some teams with serious studs and if they set the precedent, then that makes for a little more pressure (on the No. 1 runners)."

With such spacious land at Three Sisters, an Athlete Village was set up to maintain social distance. Each team is assigned its own 30 feet by 50 feet roped-off space for tents.

Temperature checks will be taken of every individual as each car enters the facility, with a police officer located at the check-point station. All spectators and non-participants will be asked to wear masks at all times.

The fact the majority of the top individuals and top teams are entered in the event dispelled any concerns that competitors would not come to a location other than Detweiller Park.

"I was never concerned about that," White said. "What the kids want is to compete at the highest level. Competitors don’t care where, they just want the forum to be able to show themselves and each other who’s who."

Count Limestone junior Wilson Georges as one of those excited for the opportunity. Georges enters with the top Class 2A boys time in the state.

"I’m just going to go out there and run my fastest and try to win," Georges said. "Illinois is a very competitive cross country state, so if I could possibly go out and win the closest thing we’ve got to state this year, it would give me a lot of confidence going into next year. I just want to represent my school and my teammates well out there."

