CHILLICOTHE — The Peoria area showed its cross country prowess in a powerful way Saturday in the Division 2 races of the 2020 XC Championships.

Limestone junior Wilson Georges and Metamora senior Ian O’Laughlin, area rivals all season, finished 1-2 in the unofficial "state" boys meet at Three Sisters Park.

Morton, running as the club team Motron, claimed the boys team championships — led by Top 15 finishes of freshmen Josh Weeks (seventh) and Yonas Wutherich (15th).

With no official Illinois High School Association state meet, the event sponsored by Shazam Racing and MileSplit Illinois was the next best thing. Most of the top runners in the state competed as clubs in what equated to a Class 2A state-level race.

And it was quite the day for three teams that compete in the Mid-Illini Conference during the IHSA season.

Georges ended an unbeaten season by covering the 5-kilometer course in 15 minutes, 46.06 seconds. O’Laughlin ran down all other competitors to finish 13 seconds later (15:59.10).

"It’s an extremely special day, and I’m so happy for Ian to take second place," Georges said. "I knew he was the second best runner in Illinois and today he came out and showed it. What a great competitor and even better person."

Georges battled alongside Carbondale’s Alex Partlow in a physical back-and-forth for the first 2 miles, before Partlow fell back and eventually ended 40th in the flight.

"It was the most physical race I’ve run all year," said Georges, used to being by himself after the first mile. "You go into those woods and it gets tough. I’m just glad that I could hold on and get the win."

Georges broke free coming out of the woods and lengthened his lead with a strong kick in the final half mile.

"I’m just extremely grateful for everybody that was out here cheering me on," Georges said. "There were moments when I didn’t think I was going to win that race. And there was a moment that I knew I was going to win it and I had to take all the pain that the last mile had to offer."

O’Laughlin was positioned third or fourth around the two mile mark, before surging in the final 800 meters to get second.

"It’s a little surreal,’ O'Laughlin said. "I’m sure the feeling will kick in, in a second. I’m just super proud of my race and my team in general. They came out and competed today. We had a real good showing.

"It was certainly great to run against (Georges) all year, to have that great competition,He had a really good second mile. It’s amazing two people from the same conference going 1-2."

Metamora (RWA Runnin’ Club) placed fifth as a team, with senior Hunter Roedell adding an 11th-place overall finish. Roedell (16:26.47) led the third flight until being clipped in the final seconds by Paul Proteau of Brookside Riverfield.

"He came flying by and I was like, ‘I can’t do anymore.’" Roedell said. "It was a good way to finish out the year. It was nice having all that competition."

Morton also had Top 40 finishes from Keegan Anderson (35th) and Cade Zobrist (37th) in bettering runner-up Mahomet Seymour (MSDP) by 50 points (104-154). Chatham-Glenwood (GTXC) finished third.

"That was a neat experience," said Weeks, who finished in 16:16.46. "I was really excited when I heard we might have won, because that didn’t even cross my mind before the race that we would have a shot. Just a good feeling."

Morton junior Emma Skinner led the area girls contingent, with an eighth in the final No. 1 runners heat and 11th-place overall overall finish, in 19:01.69.

"I knew coming out here that this course was going to be a little tricky, with some sand and rocks and uneven ground," Skinner said. "So I used that to my advantage and worked up those hills and stayed to the outside of the trail."

Ava Parekh of Chicago Latin (Chicago Speed) won the 2A girls title in 17:39.12, more than 22 seconds ahead of runner-up Brooke Stromsland of Lake Villa Lakes (Dark Eagles).

Morton (named Motron) finished seventh in the team standings. Freshman Arlie Akers placed 28th (20:00.12).

"I'm just super excited about how me and my teammates did this season and super excited we got to come out here and race today," Skinner said.

Notre Dame sophomore Maria Stedwill was the only other area runner to earn a Top 25 finish, coming in 15th in 19:10.73.

"It was definitely hard and I didn't get as fast a time as I would have liked," Stedwill said. " But I went out and gave my all. I'm glad that we had this last race. It was a good last run for our whole team. It makes me excited for what my team can do next year."

Notre Dame (G's Team Shamrock) was eighth in the team standings, with sophomore Eileen Zopel placing 33rd (20:07.72).

Chatham-Glenwood won the girls team title with 123 points, just two points ahead of Vernon Hills and three up on Grayslake Central.

Metamora (LRR Runnin' Club) was 11th of 20 teams. East Peoria freshman Kerrigan Vandel finished 38th (20:15.82).

