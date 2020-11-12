PEORIA — The Illinois High School Association's plan to stage its 2020-21 basketball season in the winter falls in line with what the majority of associations around the country are doing.

There are 22 states scheduled to tip off the hoops season in November, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations. Another 17 will open in December, and seven more states, plus the District of Columbia, open in January.

But if Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker sticks with his plan to block basketball from being played in the winter, Illinois will be one of just five states that either have no basketball season start time announced or won't start until the spring.

"In Illinois, there is continued pushing toward in-person school formats, yet when it comes to sports, it's problematic?" IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. "It's a challenge to look at that (NFHS) map and say 'What does most of the country see where sports are permitted, but not here?"

The science seems to vary state-to-state. So do the studies being done on COVID and sports participation.

Jon Solomon, editorial director of the Sports and Society Program at the Aspen Institute, according to a story at saukvalley.com, pointed out a report from Shelby County, Tenn. — which includes Memphis — that stated of the first 500 COVID cases linked to schools, 83% were traced to sports. He said Minnesota also showed a high-rate of COVID in sports.

"I think we have to listen to doctors, we have to listen to science," Solomon told saukvalley.com. "We want them back as quickly as possible, but cases are going to continue to get worse. Unfortunately, the youth sports system is so fragmented, it's prevented standard decisions state to state or sport to sport."

A University of Wisconsin study of 271of 2,318 COVID cases among Wisconsin residents aged 14-17 were linked to high school athletes.

That study found that football had the most cases — 86 in the state — and the most number of athletes participating. Its football case rate was 1,050 per 100,000 people, which was lower than cheerleading at 1,420 per 100,000, swimming and girls tennis.

Solomon was skeptical of the Wisconsin report. It seems there isn't a consensus on how to collect and analyze the science, either.

Here's a look at high school start dates around the country, courtesy NFHS and MaxPreps, sorted by earliest to play to the latest:Nov. 5 Alabama, MississippiNov. 9 ArkansasNov. 13 Georgia, Texas Nov. 16 Louisiana, South CarolinaNov. 17 UtahNov. 19 OklahomaNov. 20 IndianaNov. 23 North Dakota, Tennessee, Florida, KentuckyNov. 25 OhioNov. 28 Idaho, Pennsylvania Nov. 30 Arizona, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, MissouriDec. 1 WisconsinDec. 3 Kansas, Minnesota, NebraskaDec. 4 Delaware, Maryland, Montana Dec. 7 MichiganDec. 8 West Virginia Dec. 10 South Dakota, Wyoming Dec. 11 Maine, New Hampshire Dec. 17 Alaska, Connecticut Dec. 18 New JerseyDec. 28VirginiaJan. 4 North Carolina, New Mexico, New York, District of Columbia Jan. 7 ColoradoJan. 10 WashingtonJan. 11 OregonJan. 15 NevadaMarch 12 CaliforniaTBD Hawaii, Rhode Island, Vermont

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.