In case you missed it, Gov. JB Pritzker released summaries of his tax returns last week and for good measure revealed what approval of the graduated income tax amendment would mean to him.

The tax would cost him an additional $3.7 million in state taxes on top of the $6.8 million he and his wife now pay.

This is intended to make people feel better about supporting the graduated tax amendment. But it seems that a lot of the people who are opposed to the amendment don’t care if Pritzker and company pay more. It’s because they’ve been convinced they’re going to pay more in the future.

It’s pretty much futile to try to rebut a bunch of what-ifs.

Pritzker’s cousin

Pritzker had the chance to field some questions about a relative last week because, really, who among us doesn’t like trying to explain the actions of a relative.

In this case, it was Pritzker’s cousin, Jennifer Pritzker, who donated $500,000 to the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment, a group that is trying to defeat the ballot proposal to bring a graduated income tax to Illinois. The effort to have Illinois join the majority of states with a graduated income tax is the centerpiece of Pritzker’s administration.

"I don’t know if you have a cousin and whether you agree with your cousin on everything, but let’s just be clear, the fair tax is about making the system fairer for the middle class and for people who are striving to get to the middle class," Pritzker told a reporter at a news conference.

Like the governor, Jennifer Pritzker is an heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune. She is worth an estimated $1.8 billion which would put her among the 3% who would see higher taxes under Pritzker’s plan.

Masks Part I

There was a hearing in Sangamon County last week on six lawsuits that were filed challenging Gov. JB Pritzker’s authority to issue orders aimed at controlling the coronavirus.

By order of the Illinois Supreme Court, the lawsuits — which are essentially identical, but filed in different counties — were combined and assigned to a judge in Springfield.

One of the main people behind challenges to Pritzker’s power is Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia. He gained some notoriety in May when he refused to wear a mask when the House convened for its abbreviated conclusion to the spring session. The House voted to oust him from the chamber on the first day of session. He returned the following day wearing a mask.

Bailey attended the court hearing last week. Yes, he was wearing a mask. But then, anyone entering the Sangamon County building has to wear a mask and trying to make a stand there probably wouldn’t have achieved much.

Masks Part II

Sign of the times: On her latest campaign disclosure report, Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, listed a $93.95 expenditure at Wal-Mart for masks and gloves.

And now in sports

The public demonstrations over demands that high school sports seasons be held as they were in pre-pandemic times seem to have died down a bit.

That’s not so say that Pritzker can avoid questions about them during just about every public Q and A session that he holds. But the governor still hasn’t given any indication that he’s going to bend on the issue.

"I was on a call (Tuesday) with a number of governors from around the country of both parties and to the person they have experienced outbreaks in high school sports or that have been caused by high school sports," Pritzker said. "That is something they are all looking at how to deal with when they’ve already allowed it."

That would seem to be information that would steel the governor even more against allowing contact high school sports to resume anytime soon.

